18-year-old Tulare man arrested on multiple charges including murder in suspected DUI

An 18-year-old Tulare man was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including murder and suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury.
Jace Daniel Freitas was also charged with felony evading of a police officer, felony hit and run, possession of alcohol in the vehicle and circular red, or red arrow, violation, Tulare police said.
A witness reported seeing a man stumble into his vehicle in the 1400 block of North Hillman Street, near Leland Avenue, around 12:35 p.m, police said. Authorities used the witness’s description of the vehicle and found Freitas traveling south on North Oaks Avenue near East Pleasant Avenue.
Freitas, police said, spotted police and sped west towards North J Street after failing to yield at a stop sign. Freitas then drove through a red light and collided with a 2003 Nissan Altima that was traveling west on East Prosperity Avenue. Freitas fled again after the collision, however police arrested him when he stopped his vehicle in the 1400 block of North J Street.
Freitas was uninjured. All four occupants inside the Nissan Altima were transported to the hospital. The Altima driver, a 50-year-old woman from Tulare, died Sunday afternoon from her injuries.
Freitas was booked into the Tulare County Jail.
The case is under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments