Fresnan jailed in Sonoma County after allegedly taking Boys and Girls Club vehicle

A Fresno resident is in the Sonoma County Jail after allegedly taking a Boys and Girls Club vehicle without permission Saturday just after midnight.
According to a police report, Petaluma police officers noticed a vehicle driving with the tail lights not illuminated at the intersection of Professional and Maria Drive. When they checked the vehicle records, it was reported as property of the Petaluma Boys and Girls Club.
Police stopped the vehicle and eventually identified the driver as Sandy Beckton, 35.
Eventually, the Petaluma Boys and Girls Club told police the vehicle was indeed stolen, but the driver was not known to them.
Beckton was on active Post Release Community Supervision out of Fresno County, police said. Beckton was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges including vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stun gun and violation of the Post Release Community Supervision.
Bail is set at $10,000 for Beckton, who is scheduled to appear in court April 11.
