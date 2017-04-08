Visalia police plan more alcohol compliance checkups in city after 1 arrested for DUI

Visalia police arrested a drunken man during an alcohol compliance check in the city Friday night into Saturday.
Steve Rodriguez, 30, was arrested at Center Avenue and Church Street. Police officers conducted the Compliance Check Bar detail at premises in the city where alcohol is sold for on-site and off-site consumption.
The operation took officers to multiple locations, checking for possible violations like serving alcohol to intoxicated customers and minors and public intoxication.
Further undercover operations throughout the city are expected. The detail is possible through a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.
