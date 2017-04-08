Fresno State student robbed at knifepoint near Bulldog Stadium

Fresno State police are investigating a robbery just after midnight Saturday that left a university student without some of his belongings.
The police said a student was approached by three black men in the area of Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street, near Bulldog Stadium. One of the suspects held a knife to the student’s throat as he took items.
The student was not injured, and the police say he complied during the robbery incident. The three suspects fled west on Bulldog Lane after the incident. It’s unknown what the suspects took from the student.
Police said one man carrying a knife was described as 5-foot-10, medium build, wearing a black T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans. A second suspect who also had a knife was described as about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, beige sleeveless sweater and gray sweatpants. The third suspect was about 5-foot-7, medium build, wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.
The police department advises students to always be aware of their surroundings and never walk alone. In case of emergencies, students are encouraged to call 911.
