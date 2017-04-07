The body of a dead woman was found in an orchard, and detectives need help identifying her

The body of a dead woman has been found in a orchard near Strathmore, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.
The body was found Thursday.
She is 30 to 45 years old, and it appears she was left in an orchard on the 18800 block of Road 244 just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
She had visible signs of trauma to her upper torso, and foul play is suspected.
But she does not match any missing person’s report in Tulare County, and her fingerprints are not in the sheriff’s department system.
Anyone with information should contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information can be reported through the TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
