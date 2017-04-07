Stolen pickup truck leads officers to meth bust and four suspects

Officers from the HEAT auto theft team arrested four people after a stolen pickup led them to a methamphetamine transaction west of Highway 99.
Fresno County sheriff’s Sgt. Scot Esmay said an officer saw the truck Thursday on Shaw Avenue near Blythe Avenue and followed it to a strip mall at Marks and Clinton avenues, where the driver, identified as Emilio Castaneda, met with two occupants of a Subaru WRX.
Officers saw what appeared to be a drug transaction and detained the four suspects. Esmay said officers found about an ounce of the drug and arrested them.
Esmay said the pickup’s passenger, Dawn Chase, 22 was booked on a warrant from Monterey County. Castaneda, 42, is a person of interest in several burglaries. The occupants of the Suburu were identified as Venn Hanashiro, 40, and Roberto Carlos Gonzales, 41.
The HEAT unit is made up of officers from the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. the Deparment of Motor Vehicles and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
