Reedley police investigating gun sighting at high school

Reedley police are investigating a Snapchat post that allegedly shows a student at the high school holding a gun on campus. Two students were arrested and a third person is being sought.
The post got around to several students at Reedley High School on Thursday. Once the images reached investigators, the school was put on lockdown for about two hours.
The alleged weapon was not found. The police believe several students could have held the gun at some point before it disappeared.
The police department said it could not confirm if the gun was real or a replica.
The two teens who are alleged to have been in possession of the weapon were booked at the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center. Their names were not released.
The third person being sought may have information about the whereabouts of the gun, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Reedley Police Detective Johnathon Cates at 559-637-4250, extension: 331.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments