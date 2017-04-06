There’s been a rise in thefts from vehicles near central Fresno

Fresno County sheriff’s officers warned residents near central Fresno of an increase in vehicles burglaries since the start of the year.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the area with the surges is bordered by North Marks Avenue, North Blackstone Avenue, West Gettysburg Avenue and West Sierra Avenue, where the majority of the 80 burglaries have been reported.
Deputies advised residents to remove valuables from vehicles, park in a garage or driveway if possible and not to leave garage openers in cars. Also, residents should consider improving lighting and motion-activated lights.
The social media app helps neighbors keep track of crime. Residents can also sign up for a house check when they are gone by going to http://www.fresnosheriff.org/protect-yourself/crime-prevention/house-check.html .
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
