Officers arrest parolee with narcotics paraphernalia, firearm

A Fresno gang member was taken into custody Wednesday after it was discovered during a probation search that he was in possession of a firearm and narcotics paraphernalia, police reported.
A spokesman said officers from the Adult Compliance Team probation team and other officers conducted the search in the 2000 block of South Plumas Avenue after they found parolee Stephon Blackmon, 19, at the home. Officers obtained a search warrant for the address and discovered a .38 caliber revolver, ammunition and scales often used for narcotics sales in Blackmon’s room. Blackmon, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Fresno police offer a $500 reward for information leading to a firearm-related arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 498-STOP.
