Fresno police investigate a southeast Fresno homicide

A man in his 20s was found on a southeast Fresno street Wednesday night, the apparent victim of a homicide.
Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had been shot, and was found in the 1800 block of South Gearhart Street, near Hamilton Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., said Fresno police Lt. Steve Card. The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Card added that Hamilton Avenue between Gearhart Street and Orange Avenue would remain closed for a few hours while police canvased the area.
No other information was immediately available. The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
