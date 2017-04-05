Crime

April 5, 2017 9:56 PM

Fresno police: Spooked suspect stashes gun in diaper bag

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

During the search of a suspected gang member’s home Wednesday, Fresno police made a discovery inside a diaper bag: a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

While serving a search warrant at the home of Michael Mitchell, who had been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm March 2, investigators were drawn to the contents of the diaper bag. Police also found live ammunition during the search.

Another man who was in the home at the time, Maurice Brown, 21, admitted to placing the gun in the bag when he saw the police arrive at the residence, Fresno police reported.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

Mitchell is still in police custody, and his case remains ongoing.

