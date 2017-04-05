Police seek help finding suspect who brandished knife while robbing Walmart

Fresno police are asking for the public’s helping identify a suspect who is brandished a knife while allegedly robbing a Walmart in north Fresno on March 23.
The suspect entered the Walmart at 7065 N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno around 5:40 p.m. and selected several items and placed them in a Walmart bag at a self-checkout counter.
The suspect did not pay for the items and headed for the exit where he brandished a knife at a Walmart employee who was checking receipts.
Police believe the suspect is in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-6 with a thin build and a light complexion. He has a sleeve tattoo on his right forearm.
The suspect is believed to have fled in a white unknown model pickup truck.
If you recognize the suspect for have any information about the incident, contact Detective Pat Mares at 559-621-2080 or Crimestoppers at 559-598-STOP.
