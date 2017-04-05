We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says

In a video message posted to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux explains why he has directed that his department not participate in federally led roundups or deportations of undocumented immigrants. He said this doesn't apply to people who have broken the law.
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

Crime

Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

Bystander video shows the arrest of Michael Valdez, 49, in Hanford in January 2016. A Hanford officer appears to punch Valdez, who says in a lawsuit that the resulting injury led to blindness in his right eye.

Editor's Choice Videos