Fresno gang member sentenced 9 years for shooting gun at party

A Fresno gang member was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm after shooting his gun at a party at the Fresno Fairgrounds in December.
Shots rang out at the party the night of Dec. 5, and Fresno police saw Tremayne Beard, 34, driving off the parking lot of the fairgrounds at a high speed of rate, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Officers followed Beard, who crashed into a parked car and a retaining wall. Beard then fled on foot into a neighboring backyard where a witness saw him throw something, Talbert said. Beard was later arrested.
During an investigation, a .45-caliber handgun was recovered where the witness claimed to have seen Beard throw it, Talbert said. Several shell casings, including a casing that matched the bullets found inside the gun, were discovered in the area Beard had parked. A partial .45-caliber bullet also was found embedded into a parked vehicle near the scene.
Talbert said the Fresno man already had multiple prior convictions and was identified as a gang member by Fresno police.
“This case highlights how the prosecution of firearms offenses helps to protect the community,” Talbert said.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
