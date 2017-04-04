Joel Gonzalez, sought in connection with David Vang death, arrested after dodging police on skateboard

Joel Gonzalez, 35, sought in connection with the death of David Vang in central Fresno, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he tried to flee from officers on a skateboard.
The arrest took place about 1 p.m. after Gonzalez was spotted by police near Shields and Maroa avenues, close to the neighborhood where Vang was found injured on March 16, said homicide Sgt. Larry Bowlan. Gonzalez tried to elude officers by riding a skateboard down one-way Maroa near railroad tracks, but uniformed and patrol officers were able to take him into custody near Cornell Avenue and Maroa. Bowlan said Gonzalez was known to frequent the neighborhood and officers were actively searching for him.
Vang, 35, was found injured near Blackstone and Simpson avenues about 6:20 p.m. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and died March 23 from injuries. No details were released about how he was hurt.
As he was taken into custody, Gonzalez shouted several indecipherable phrases, with the word “murder,” being one of the few understandable words.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
