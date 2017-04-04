A 4-year-old Porterville girl was murdered, police say, and a suspect is in custody

A 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville Tuesday morning was murdered and a suspect has been arrested, the Porterville Police Department told The Bee.
Sgt. Rick Carrillo declined to say if the suspect was related to the victim. CBS47 reported Tuesday that family members were inside the home when the girl was found and were being interviewed by police.
Carrillo refused to give any other information on the case, saying a news release would be circulated at 2:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments