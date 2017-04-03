Ex-Bank of America manager pleads guilty for six-figure embezzlement

A former Bank of America branch manager pled guilty to embezzlement on Monday in Fresno federal court.
The office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Sylvia Ochoa, 34, who worked at the branch on Tulare Street in downtown Fresno, embezzled at least $100,000.
She removed cash from the bank vault multiple times in 2013 without authorization and would enter the vault after employees left the bank, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The money was used to provide for her and her boyfriend. Some items that Ochoa purchased were designer handbags and a truck that she paid $24,000 in cash for.
Ochoa also transferred at least $69,000 of the bank’s money into her boyfriend’s bank account.
She is scheduled to be sentenced July 11 and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments