Police identify suspect wanted in central Fresno homicide

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a homicide that took place in March in central Fresno.
Joel Gonzalez, 35, was identified as the suspect in the death of David Vang, 35, police said.
On March 16 about 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near Blackstone and Simpson avenues and found Vang injured. He was sent to Community Regional Medical Center and died on March 23 due to his injuries. No other details were available describing what happened.
Anyone with information can call homicide detectives Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2445.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
