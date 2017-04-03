Tulare man charged with murder in alleged DUI crash that killed Corcoran family

A man who allegedly killed a family of three when he ran a stop sign while drinking and driving has been charged with murder, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office said.
Defendant Adalberto Carrillo, 42, pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of homicide and related charges.
He had a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Carrillo is also charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol. He is also charged with driving while his license had been suspended or revoked for a DUI. In January last year, he was arrested in Kings County for DUI, the California Highways Patrol said.
Killed on the night of March 27 were Alphonso Wimbley, 55, a correctional officer; his wife Kristin Wimbley, 44, a worker’s compensation manager; and their son Kyan Wimbley, 13, all of Corcoran.
The collision occurred about 8:25 p.m. at Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue as the Wimbley family was driving south on the highway to Corcoran. Carrillo, of Tulare, was driving east on Idaho Avenue when he ran the stop sign, the CHP said.
Carrillo was injured and taken to a hospital, but was released two days later and booked into the Kings County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.
A preliminary hearing has been set for April 17.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
