Crime

April 3, 2017 5:52 PM

Riverdale woman struck in leg during drive-by shooting

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

An 18-year-old woman was hit in the leg Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting near Riverdale High School, the Fresno County Sheriff’s office said.

Spokesman Tony Botti said the woman was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of South Marks Avenue.

Deputies were still at the scene searching for evidence as of 5:30 p.m., Botti said. No other information was immediately available.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos