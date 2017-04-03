Riverdale woman struck in leg during drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old woman was hit in the leg Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting near Riverdale High School, the Fresno County Sheriff’s office said.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the woman was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of South Marks Avenue.
Deputies were still at the scene searching for evidence as of 5:30 p.m., Botti said. No other information was immediately available.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
