Fiery crash injures Arkansas family east of Tulare, DUI suspected

A fiery crash east of Tulare Saturday injured an Arkansas family. An alleged drunken driver from Exeter is to blame and was arrested, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said Celeste Yarbery, 25, of Fort Smith, Ark., was driving a 2002 Kia east on Highway 137 with passenger Aaron Yarbery, 24, and two toddlers.
Nicole Jimenez, 27, of Exeter was driving a 2007 Acura in the opposite direction, west on Highway 137, approaching Road 152 when she swerved over to the left shoulder and crashed head-on into the Yarberys.
When the Yarberys were hit, the CHP said their vehicle overturned and then caught fire. Passing motorists helped turn the vehicle upright and extinguish the fire before emergency responders arrived.
Jimenez’ vehicle came to a stop on the south shoulder of Highway 137 following the crash. The CHP said both drivers were pinned but were extricated. Jimenez was arrested for DUI.
Jimenez, along with the passenger of the second vehicle were treated for major injuries at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for major injuries. The toddlers were taken to Valley Children’s Hospital for injuries.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
