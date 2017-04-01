Two stabbed during a party in Tipton

Two people were sent to the hospital after a fight at a large party in Tipton ended in a stabbing Saturday morning.
The victims were stabbed with a large knife or edged weapon at the party held in the 7000 block of Avenue 128, near Road 72, just before 3:30 a.m., said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. The pair was transported to local hospitals where they were treated for injuries that were nonlife-threatening.
Detectives are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-735-1898 or the 24-hour hotline at 559-733-6218. To remain anonymous, email TipNow at tcso@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments