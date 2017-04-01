Police: After gang member OKs search, police find gun

Fresno police arrested a member of the Strother Street gang early Saturday after he ran away from police, allegedly carrying a weapon, and later agreed to a search.
Anthony Marquis Wyatt, 30, was taken to jail after police came to the 2200 block of South Plumas Street in southwest Fresno to investigate reports of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
When they arrived just after 3 a.m., Wyatt saw the officers and ran, police said. After he was apprehended, Wyatt told police he was on parole and allowed himself to be searched. Officers found a .40-caliber handgun.
Wyatt was already on parole for possession of a firearm. He was booked at the Fresno County Jail on several charges related to the gun and parole violation, police said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments