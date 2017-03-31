Reedley police arrest burglary suspect

A man was arrested after confessing to five of the nine commercial burglaries that happened near Manning and Haney avenues in Reedley throughout the past three months, Reedley police said.
Miguel Martinez Cruz, 25, of Reedley was found in possession of property that had been stolen from some burglaries near Manning and Haney avenues.
He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on five felony charges of commercial burglary, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Sgt. Johnathan Cates at 559-637-4250 extension 331.
