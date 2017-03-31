Fresno police warns Spanish-speaking community about lotto scam

Fresno police are warming members of the Spanish-speaking community to be on a lookout for a lotto scam after a female was scammed to give thousands of dollars to the suspects.
This week a Hispanic man in his 40s approached a female victim in a parking lot, convincing her that he held a $4 million winning lotto ticket that could not be claimed because he is undocumented. A Hispanic woman in her 30s, who is also a suspect, then approached the two, trying to help the man convince the victim to help him.
The suspect told the woman in exchange for her help, the man would give her $100,000 in compensation. The victim gave $4,500 in cash and $10,000 in jewelry to the man as “good faith” money so the man could cash the ticket, police said.
The suspects allowed the victim to hold the bag of what she thought was filled with the money and jewelry. However, it was filled with newspapers. Police said the suspects fled with the money and jewelry in a white van.
Police said the suspects are believed to be targeting the Spanish-speaking community.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
