Merced man accused of smuggling drugs to Atwater prison inmates

A 32-year-old Merced man and cook at the U.S. Penitentiary Atwater has been indicted, accused of conspiring to smuggle heroin and marijuana to inmates, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
The indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, charges David G. Bruce II with conspiring to provide inmates with a prohibited object, attempting to possess marijuana and heroin with intent to distribute and taking a bribe as a public official, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement.
According to the statement, Bruce, who is employed as a cook foreman, was paid $1,580 and “conspired with others to provide USP Atwater inmates with marijuana and heroin” between May and December 2015. According to court documents, Bruce received the money through a Western Union wire transfer around May 27, 2015.
Bruce pleaded not guilty on Thursday before Judge Sheila K. Oberto in Fresno and was released from custody. He is due back in court May 22, according to court records.
Officials did not comment on how they believe the drugs may have been smuggled into the all-male prison, which houses about 1,150 inmates.
Bruce could not immediately be reached by telephone Friday.
The federal public defender’s office in Fresno was assigned to represent Bruce. Attorneys at that office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Officials at USP Atwater and the U.S Bureau of Prisons office in Washington D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
If convicted, Bruce faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, authorities said.
Rob Parsons
