Man shot in central Fresno while going through trash bins

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning near the major intersections of North Blackstone and East Olive avenues.
The victim was shot in the buttocks while running from the gunman, according to Lt. Joe Gomez, who said shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at North Thesta Street and East Lewis Avenue. The victim, who appeared to be intoxicated, told officers that he had been rummaging through a dumpster and returrned to the trash bin to search for a glove. That’s when the suspect, who was wearing a dark hoodie, confronted him. The victim said that he was running away when he was shot by the bullet, which exited his thigh. He was transported to a hospital. Police are searching for the shooter.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
