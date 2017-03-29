CHP: Suspect in Fresno County hit-and-run possibly left license plate behind

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a navy blue van after a hit-and-run accident Wednesday north of Kingsburg that left a woman injured.
CHP Officer Matthew Brownfield said a husband and wife were driving east on Mountain View Avenue. During that time, a driver parked south of the intersection of Mountain View and Academy avenues suddenly sped into the path of the couple.
Brownfield said the woman, who was the passenger, was taken to Reedley Hospital for injuries. The victims were able to give the CHP little information on the suspect vehicle.
A license plate left behind after the crash is believed to be from the suspect’s vehicle, Brownfield said. The plate number is: 6PCM165.
The accident was reported around 8 p.m.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
