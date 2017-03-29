Crime

March 29, 2017 6:18 PM

Body of Corcoran teen found near Tulare, riddled with bullet wounds

By Lewis Griswold

The body of a 17-year-old boy found on a road near Tulare showed signs of being burned, but an autopsy determined he died from bullet wounds, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The victim is from Corcoran. His name is not being released because of his age, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Teresa Douglass.

Dispatchers got a call at 8:06 a.m. Monday about a body on the road in the 20800 block of Road 84 southwest of Tulare.

He was identified from tattoos on his body.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy Tuesday and determined that despite signs that the body had been set on fire, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information should call Detective McBride or Sergeant Torres at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information can be reported by sending an email to TCSO@tipnow.com or by using 559-725-4194 to send a text or leave a voice message.

