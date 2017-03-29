Rape suspect arrested in Hanford

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
A rape in the 11800 block of Third Place in the Home Gardens area of Hanford was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies identified a suspect and arrested Andre Joseph Gibbs of Hanford at the Western States Inn motel in south Hanford and booked him into the Kings County Jail on $125,000 bail.
No additional details were immediately available Wednesday.
