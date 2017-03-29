Crime

March 29, 2017 5:27 PM

Rape suspect arrested in Hanford

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A rape in the 11800 block of Third Place in the Home Gardens area of Hanford was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies identified a suspect and arrested Andre Joseph Gibbs of Hanford at the Western States Inn motel in south Hanford and booked him into the Kings County Jail on $125,000 bail.

No additional details were immediately available Wednesday.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos