The kids were trying to steal beer. But when one pulled a gun, it became a bigger crime

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday released a video of four suspects who fled a market in the Malaga area after one pulled a gun during the theft of beer. The use of the weapon turned the crime from a misdemeanor into a violent felony.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the robbery occurred about 1:30 a.m. on March 11 at an Arco at South Chestnut and East Central avenues. A video shows two of the suspects entering the store, where one grabbed an 18-pack and headed for the door. A good Samaritan tried to intervene, forcing the suspect to drop the beer. However, a third suspect outside the store pulled a gun on the customer and a fourth suspect picked up the beer and the four escaped. Cameras captured the incident.
The suspects are all about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and in their late teens or early 20s. Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call detective Floyd Avila at 559-600-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
