A trunk full of drugs leads to a bigger bust at southeast Fresno home

A woman busted for having a trunk full of marijuana lead police to a southeast Fresno home where $220,000 worth of marijuana was recovered Tuesday.
Authorities watched over a home located on the 6600 block of East Orleans Avenue, south of Highway 180, after neighbors gave them a tip about the drug activity happening within the home, said Fresno police Sgt. Tim Tietjen with the Major Narcotics Unit.
Officials followed the vehicle of a 21-year-old woman, who was seen going in and out of the home. Marijuana, including edibles, was found inside the trunk of her car. It is believed the woman was delivering and selling the product. Because of the ongoing investigation, officials have withdrawn the woman’s identity, Tietjen said.
A search warrant was later used at a home that was set up specifically for marijuana growing, Tietjen said. About 70 pounds worth of marijuana was recovered during the bust. Tietjen said the number excludes the amount of edibles that were confiscated.
Logan Kedwards, 25, along with his girlfriend, Lindsy Wolfe, 21, were found inside the home. The two were booked into the Fresno County Jail where they face charges of possession of marijuana and sales.
Neighbors, who complained about the drug-dealings and smell, came out to thank authorities after the bust, said Tietjen.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
