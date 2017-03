Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.