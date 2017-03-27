He got away with armed robbery – now he’s sentenced to 13 years

A Visalia man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday for robbing two men at gunpoint nearly three years ago.
Dion McCormick, 31, was convicted Jan. 31 in Tulare County Superior Court of two felonies – second-degree robbery with the special allegation of personal use of a firearm and attempted second-degree robbery with the special allegation of personal use of a firearm.
McCormick in the early morning of June 8, 2014, approached two men in downtown Visalia and demanded they empty their pockets. One of the victims recognized McCormick and urged him to stop, but McCormick refused and fled with $280. Police were called to the scene, but officers couldn’t find McCormick.
But nearly three months later, on Aug. 29, 2014, one of the victims spotted McCormick in a Visalia store and contacted police. McCormick was arrested without incident and admitted to the robbery in order to buy drugs, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Comments