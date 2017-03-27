Visalia man jailed in Corcoran shooting

Corcoran police have arrested a Visalia man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting of a 28-year-old Corcoran man in early March.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. March 8 in the 1000 block of Chester Avenue, Corcoran police said. The victim told police he was shot by the driver of a white vehicle occupied by four people. The victim’s wounds were not lethal.
Last Wednesday, March 22, Corcoran police, assisted by the Visalia police SWAT team and Kings County law officers, searched a home in the 2800 block of West Mission Court in Visalia. There, officers recovered a gun stolen out of Visalia and arrested German Cardenas on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property and gang charges.
Comments