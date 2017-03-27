Loud party led Fresno police to pair sought in pregnant woman’s murder

Two suspects sought in connection with the death of a pregnant Fresno woman were taken into custody early Sunday after police were sent to a loud party in southeast Fresno.
Lt. David Madrigal identified the pair as Isaac Razo, 17, and Jonathan Guizar, 19. Razo has been named as a murder suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Baker, 20, who was shot inside her apartment near Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue on Feb. 26. Guizar was sought in connection with the slaying. Razo was later released to his mother and Guizar was booked into Fresno County Jail on robbery charges not connected to the Baker case that police say were committed through social media sites.
On March 8, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer identified Razo and Garbriel Garza, 20, as suspects in the murder of Baker, who was slain during a gathering at the apartment. Last week, police said that they beleived Garza’s mother, Amy Marie Garza, 42, was helping him elude capture. Monday, Madrigal said detectives believe that Garza is either in Fresno or a neighboring community.
The arrests of Razo and Guizar took place after officers investigated a loud party in the 2500 block of South Millbrook Avenue, Madrigal said. The officers found the pair among the partygoers and took both into custody.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
