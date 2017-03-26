Neighbors say suspect in Fresno homicide suffered from PTSD

A man suspected of killing his stepfather, a dog and wounding four others – including a baby – Friday in Fresno has been identified as Kyle Holaday, said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Holaday, 26, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. Detectives say a preliminary investigation shows Holaday suddenly opened fire inside the home in the 300 block of South Villa Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, killing his stepfather, James Willcoxson, 60.
Holaday is a former member of the military and lived in the home where the shootings took place, Botti said.
Four others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Holaday’s mother, identified by neighbors Sunday as Carol Holaday, 58, is in stable condition, Botti said Sunday. Two 28-year-old female friends of the mother’s also were wounded; one was released Saturday and the other remained in critical but stable condition Sunday. The 5-month-old daughter of the woman who was released also was able to leave the hospital, Botti said. The baby suffered a graze to her ear.
Holaday was arrested Friday after getting hit by a pickup near the scene at Kings Canyon Road and Lind Avenue. Botti said Holaday ran into traffic while trying to flee the area.
Several neighbors on Sunday said Holaday was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was on medication.
One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the family had lived there for about 20 years.
The neighbor said he spoke with Holaday a few days before the shootings after another neighbor said Holaday had been using a pellet gun to shoot birds and squirrels out of trees in the neighborhood. Holaday admitted he was doing the shooting and agreed to stop, the neighbor said.
The neighbor said Carol Holaday had recently remarried and her husband had moved in to the house. The neighbor asked Holaday once before if he had any problems with his stepfather, but Holaday said there were no problems.
Holaday’s father, Kenneth Holaday, died in October 2014. An online obituary describes son and father as going on frequent hunting and fishing trips. The neighbor said Holaday’s parents divorced before Kenneth Holaday’s death.
The home is on a county island, which is why the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken control of the investigation.
This marks the fourth homicide of 2017 for the Sheriff’s Office, Botti said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Hamilton at 559-600-8210 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
