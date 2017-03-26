Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details of a high-speed pursuit that ended on Saginaw Avenue, near Maroa Avenue, on Friday, March 17, 2017. Driver Alfredo Bueno, 34, was taken into custody. No one was injured.
In video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, deputies are seen arresting Chanly Un, 37, after a SWAT standoff on South Rolinda Avenue. A Fresno County family has filed a lawsuit claiming the team destroyed their home while trying to flush out Un, who had holed up in the house.
Police said they had to apply an electronic stun device three times to suspected home intruder at Grant Avenue and Fresno Street on Friday, March 10, 2017. The suspect has taken to a hospital before being booked into jail.
On Feb. 26, a group of eight people used distraction techniques to burglarize Harris Ranch Store during its business hours. Anyone with information about these suspects should call (559) 600-8171 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
A wanted man crashed his vehicle into a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, after a short police pursuit. Passengers on the bus had minor complaints of pain, police said.
Clovis Police Department stage a minor decoy operation Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017 in Clovis, Calif., to determine if stores would sell alcohol to a minor. Take a ride in the squad car as officers run the operation, which is funded by a California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control grant. Officers visited 45 stores and issued two citations, which carry a fine of at least $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.
Fresno police on Thursday, February 23, 2017 sought help tracking down two armed robbers involved in a brazen daylight crime Feb. 8 near First Street and Herndon Avenue by releasing video surveillance of the incident.