Sanger police: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into police car

A Sanger woman was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving after allegedly crashing head-on into a police car, the Sanger Police Department reported.
Around 11:35 p.m., a 24-year-old woman allegedly hit Officer Erik Pasillas, who was inside his car in the 600 block of J Street. The officer was stopped, and the woman allegedly sped up and hit his car head-on. It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.
Neither the officer nor the woman was hurt, police said, although the woman chose to be evaluated by EMTs.
The woman, whose name was not released, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police said.
