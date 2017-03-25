Shots ring out at Fresno house party; one male injured

One male was sent to the hospital early Saturday after he was shot in the back at a house party in west Fresno.
Guests at the party fled in their vehicles around 2 a.m. after multiple rounds were fired at the party in a home in the 4700 block of North Hayes Avenue, between Santa Ana and San Gabriel avenues, said Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. Deputies located the victim and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not give the age of the victim.
No arrested were made and the case continues to be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Alvarado at 559-600-8200. To give an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments