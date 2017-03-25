Shots still ringing out as SWAT officers arrive and find man wounded

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he shot someone he knew during an altercation with him in a Clovis neighborhood, police said.
Authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand in the front yard of a residence near Acacia Avenue and First Street around 10 p.m, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood. An additional shot was allegedly fired from the suspect, Daniel Fankhauser, who was still located inside the home, while SWAT officers, Clovis police and Fresno County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene. After officials negotiated with Fankhauser, he came out and was arrested.
The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.
Fankhauser was booked into the Fresno County Jail. He faces one felony charge of assault with a firearm and one felony charge of negligent discharge of a firearm.
