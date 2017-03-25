Gang members allegedly caught with drugs and a gun while sleeping outside home

Three gang members were arrested Friday, two for suspected possession of sales of marijuana and another for carrying a loaded firearm, after they were caught sleeping outside a southwest Fresno home.
Authorities was dispatched to the 800 block of East Hardy Avenue, near Lee Avenue, for three men who were allegedly selling narcotics outside the vacant home. One man in a brown Tahoe and two men in a Nissan Altima were sleeping inside the vehicles that smelled of marijuana said Fresno police.
After the men were detained, officers discovered one of them, Charles Jones, 26, was wanted for a prior case where he was suspected of selling narcotics. Jones, a Hardy Boy gang member, sped off near Hardy Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard on March 22 after police said they attempted to make a traffic stop. In that incident, Jones, who was driving a Nissan Altima, raced east towards Clara Street and Samson Avenue where he tossed a loaded Glock 22 handgun with a 30 round magazine out of his window. Police said they set up a perimeter around the neighborhood after Jones got out of his car and took off on foot. He managed to escape.
After Friday’s arrest Jones was booked into jail for being a prior convicted felon in possession of a concealed loaded firearm with an extended magazine. The others who were with Jones – George Yancey, 41, and Justin Dansby, 41, both Fink White gang members – were booked into jail for alleged possession of marijuana for sale.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments