March 23, 2017 8:07 PM

Fresno police searching for person of interest in February homicide

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Fresno police detectives are searching for a person of interest in connection to a February homicide.

Terry Hollaway, 30, died at Community Regional Medical Center on Feb. 12 after he was found by officers injured in the 1400 block of West White Avenue.

Surveillance video showed a man who was seen leaving the area of White and Warren avenues at the time of the assault, around 1:40 a.m. The police want the public to help locate the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

