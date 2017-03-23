Sanger police make arrest in Jan. 1 2016 murder at apartment complex

Sanger police this week arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 1 2016 New Year’s Day murder at an apartment complex in the city.
Chief Silver Rodriguez said the suspect in the shooting of Ritchie Jimenez has been in custody at Fresno County’s Juvenile Justice Facility since Jan. 10, 2016 on gun possession charges. Detectives have been investigating the case since the time of the incident and made the arrest at the facility Wednesday. The suspect was 17 at the time of the crime and his name is not being released.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call investigator Abraham Ruiz at (559) 399-8027.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
