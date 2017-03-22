Man in critical condition after central Fresno drive-by shooting

A man in his 20s was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot in a drive-by while walking near his home in central Fresno.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Clothing and glass laid next to the crime scene near Cedar and Home avenues, where a suspect in a blue four-door Honda drove north on Cedar Avenue and shot the victim, said Lt. Mark Hudson. The suspect then fled east on Cedar Avenue. Hudson said the suspect could face attempted homicide charges.
The victim was shot multiple times on the lower part of his body, possibly on his legs, Hudson said. The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
Police were looking for the suspect Wednesday night, calling in a helicopter to assists in the search.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments