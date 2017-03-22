53-year-old woman cited for prostitution at Visalia massage parlor

The Moonlight Massage parlor in Visalia was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a 53-year-old employee was cited for prostitution.
After an investigation at the massage parlor, Xi Ying Huang was cited for prostitution, Visalia police said. Police added that the parlor, located in the 1900 block of West Princeton Avenue, was out of compliance with city codes and was shut down by Code Enforcement.
Anyone with information on illegal activity at massage businesses should contact Visalia police at 559-734-8116 or Sgt. Randy Lentzner at 559-713-4180.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments