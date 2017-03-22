Two males detained in connection to Fresno shooting

Two suspects were detained Wednesday afternoon in connection to a mid-February shooting after a search warrant was used at two southeast Fresno homes.
About 15 law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT, surrounded the homes located on the 4800 block of East White Avenue, near Chestnut Avenue. Authorities looked through the home in search of any weapons, said Fresno police Lt. Joey Alvarez. The people inside the residences, including two males were cooperative. Officials did not identify which case it is related to, nor the suspects names, but will release information once they have more details.
Authorities were still in the process of the weapons search Tuesday afternoon. It is unknown how long White Avenue at Chestnut Avenue will be blocked off, said Alvarez.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
