Man rushed to hospital after knife fight in central Fresno

A 32-year-old man was rushed the hospital Wednesday afternoon with multiple stab wounds he sustained in a knife fight at an apartment complex in central Fresno, police reported.
The incident took place at the complex next to Shields Avenue and Highway 168 about 1 p.m. Lt. Joe Gomez said the man was conscious when he was taken away by an ambulance. As short time later, police arrested a 17-year-old male nearby in connection with the stabbing. Gomez said one of the wounds was possibly life threatening.
Gomez said the suspect was identified by name by several people at the complex. He was spotted by officers about a quarter of a mile away from the stabbing scene north of Shields near Maple Avenue.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
