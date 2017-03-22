Police determine deceased man found in central Fresno was not shooting victim

A deceased man found lying on the ground in central Fresno Tuesday night was hit by a vehicle, not shot, Fresno police reported Wednesday.
The man in his 30s was found east of Gettysburg Avenue and Augusta Street after Fresno police received calls about a shooting around 8 p.m., said Lt. Mark Hudson. It was determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gomez said Wednesday that the man did not sustain gunshot wounds.
Witnesses later reported seeing a vehicle with major frontal damage south of the scene, near Holland Avenue and Fresno Street, Hudson said after the incident. Officials believed they found the driver linked to the incident.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
