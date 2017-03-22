Why a suspect in murder of pregnant Fresno woman can’t stay off Facebook

Fresno police say a suspect wanted in the murder his pregnant girlfriend continues to post comments and pictures on his Facebook account.
Police this week provided updated photos of the suspect and another man sought in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old Amber Baker.
Isaac Razo, 17, was the boyfriend of Baker, who was pregnant when she was shot to death in her central Fresno apartment on Feb. 26. Razo is sought on murder charges. Jonathan Guizar, 19, is also sought in the case and on unrelated robbery charges. Sgt. Ray Villalvazo said Razo has been seen near his home in the 5600 block of W. Holland Avenue, in the 1100 block of E. Bullard Avenue and in the 2100 block of E. Hedges Avenue. He reportedly continues to communicate with his family and friends via Facebook and other social media sites, even publishing the photo provided by police March 3 on Facebook.
Guizar is sought for questioning in the murder of Baker and in an armed robbery. Villalvazo said Guizar was part of a Bulldog gang robbery crew victimizing people from social media sites.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Razo or Guizar is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP for a cash reward.
